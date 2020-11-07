COVID-19 case at West Virginia Capitol leads Gov. Jim Justice, staff to take test

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he and his staff have tested negative for the coronavirus after a staffer in the Capitol building tested positive.

The attorney general’s office later said the employee believed to have the virus tested negative on Friday evening.

Officials also reported negative test results from the governor and his staff Friday evening.

The governor’s office declined to say exactly how many people were tested and whether anyone will consider quarantining.

Gov. Justice said he was tested minutes before a noon news conference Friday, where he announced a record high of 540 new cases.

