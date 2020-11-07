Black Men Working celebrates National STEM Day with a soapbox derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - November 8 is National STEM Day, which encourages students to study science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Lexington group Black Men Working celebrated the weekend with a soapbox derby.

Corey Peoples explained how math and science are involved. “The strategy is to cut it down to the wind stream to make it go up so the speed of the car will go faster.”

About 72 middle school students like Peoples spent a month designing and making their cars. While the goal is to cross the finish line first, the bigger goal for Black Men Working is to get these students involved in STEM.

“They’re inside quite a bit with virtual learning and things like that, so they get an opportunity to come out and participate and learn using academic standards that have been taught by their teachers. Then applying that to real life situations and real like academics and learning,” board member Roger Cleveland said.

This soapbox derby is one of the many important lessons taught by Black Men Working.

Roszalyn Akins is the executive director. “With BMW, our mission is to educate, motivate, and activate the potential of excellence that lies within every African-American male,” she said.

It’s already giving students dreams for their futures. Corey Peoples wants to play in the NFL one day, but his other lifelong passion is science and technology. He says he gets his passion from his dad.

Toyota donated 25,000 dollars to the group so they can continue with projects like this.

