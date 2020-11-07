Annual 5K honors a Richmond police officer shot on the line of duty

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond community continues to come together in honor of a local police officer shot on the line of duty.

The 5th annual 5K in celebration of Daniel Ellis’s life was this morning in Madison County.

“Policing and law enforcement it is a dangerous job, it can be a dangerous job,” says Ellis’s past co-worker and friend Chip Gray.

“If you never met Daniel, you definitely missed out. He was a great guy, one of the most well-known respected people that I knew and as a brother looked up to,” says Ellis’s brother Eric Ellis.

Ellis was killed in 2015 during a robbery investigation. He was 33 years old.

Five years later, the community of Richmond continues to honor Ellis’s memory through an annual 5K. This year, the race had a virtual option and start times were staggered due to COVID-19. Still, over 300 runners came to support. They walked, ran, or just paid their respects.

To Ellis’s loved ones, it’s the thought that makes all the difference.

“See people out at the grocery store and they still will talk about Daniel, and it does mean a lot to our family, we appreciate the support,” Eric Ellis says.

“It shows people appreciate the sacrifices made by police officers, especially those that made the ultimate sacrifice like Daniel Ellis,” Gray says.

Daniel Ellis is survived by his wife Katie and his son Luke.

