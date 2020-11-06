Advertisement

Wise County psychiatrist pleads guiltiy to health care fraud

Health care fraud graphic by MGN.
Health care fraud graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Uzma Ehtesham pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

In Wise, Virginia, January 1, 2010, through October 9, 2016 Ehtesham willfully and knowingly attempted to execute a scheme to defraud any healthcare benefit program and obtain false and fraudulent representation under the Virginia Medicaid and Medicare.

The plea agreement states that Ehteshma billed for extensive and time-consuming office visits when she was actually only seeing those patients for a short period of time. She was also billing individual patients when she often saw patients in groups of two to four patients per visit. Ehteshma was also billing an excessive amount of patients on a daily basis.

Ehtesham will be sentenced to a period of incarceration with a range of 0 to 24 months and will not be eligible for parole during the sentencing period.

Her sentence hearing will take place after January 15, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Missing Leslie County man found dead
’He’s the one you’ll always remember’: Former Prestonsburg High School football player dies in crash on US 23
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,000 cases Thursday

Latest News

Scott County 17-year-old elected to serve in public office
Sen. McConnell, state Republican leaders, held news conference Friday
Weekend forecast features sunshine and warm temperatures
Group of Fayette Co. parents speaking out after incident at football game