Wise County psychiatrist pleads guiltiy to health care fraud

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Uzma Ehtesham pleaded guilty to health care fraud.

In Wise, Virginia, January 1, 2010, through October 9, 2016 Ehtesham willfully and knowingly attempted to execute a scheme to defraud any healthcare benefit program and obtain false and fraudulent representation under the Virginia Medicaid and Medicare.

The plea agreement states that Ehteshma billed for extensive and time-consuming office visits when she was actually only seeing those patients for a short period of time. She was also billing individual patients when she often saw patients in groups of two to four patients per visit. Ehteshma was also billing an excessive amount of patients on a daily basis.

Ehtesham will be sentenced to a period of incarceration with a range of 0 to 24 months and will not be eligible for parole during the sentencing period.

Her sentence hearing will take place after January 15, 2021.

