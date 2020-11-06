Weekend Forecast: Sunny and mild

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some clouds on Thursday, the skies will clear and sunshine will lead us into a beautiful weekend.

Today and the Weekend

After a chilly morning, we will quickly climb into the low 70s for daytime highs, thanks to those sunny skies. Tonight, clear skies will take the valleys down to around 40 and the ridges into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday and Sunday look perfect with sunshine both days and highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows falling into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Monday and most of Tuesday look dry, but we’ll start adding in more clouds as we get closer to our cold front moving in late Tuesday. Both major models now have some scattered rain chances moving in late Tuesday. Veterans Day on Wednesday looks a bit soggy, unfortunately. Both the GFS and the European have rain chances through the rest of next week, but they are still trying to figure out how much.

Highs will be the mid to upper 70s to start the week and fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.