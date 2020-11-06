Weekend forecast features sunshine and warm temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More sunshine and even warmer temperatures arrive just in time for the weekend! Clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s. Those valleys could drop into the upper 30s.

The Weekend

This weekend forecast is perfect! Highs will be in the low to mid-70s Saturday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 70s by Sunday with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

Both days will feature plenty of sunshine! Get out and enjoy it as this could be the last warm weekend of the season.

Extended Forecast

The 70s continue into the new week. We will start to see a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday with highs getting closer to the upper 70s. Rain chances return very late Tuesday night, mostly into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us clouds and those soggy conditions once again. Highs start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s early, but temperatures look to drop throughout the day.

Some stray rain chances continue Thursday and Friday, but right now it looks like we should start to clear out after that front moves through. Highs will drop back down in the low to mid-60s.

