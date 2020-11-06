WATCH: Cuddly giant panda cub turns 11 weeks old, gets checkup

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The baby giant panda at the National Zoo is 11 weeks old and is still scoring high on the cuteness scale.

When mom slipped out of their den this week, the zoo’s panda keepers grabbed the roly-poly bundle to see how he was doing.

The cub continues to grow.

It now weighs 8.4 pounds and measures 20.4 inches from the tip of his nose to the base of his tail, the zoo’s website said.

“Throughout the exam, our cub was mostly quiet and sleepy,” said Laurie Thompson, assistant curator of giant pandas. “As keeper Marty Dearie measured the cub, he lifted up his head. He barked at the sound of our laughter, then promptly fell asleep.”

The cub was born on Aug. 21.

🐼 A precious giant panda cub has arrived! We’re overjoyed to share that Mei Xiang gave birth at 6:35 p.m. and is caring for her newborn attentively. Positive mothering behaviors include nursing her cub and cuddling it close. 👀🎥 TUNE IN: https://t.co/99lBTV2w92. #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/x02fEYfAmx — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 21, 2020

