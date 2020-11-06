Virtual learning extended in Elliott County

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Education will remain virtual in Elliott County due to the high incidence of COVID-19 there.

Elliott County Schools officials made that announcement Thursday night.

In-person instruction was supposed to resume Monday, Nov. 9, but will be delayed based on COVID-19 statistics.

Elliott County was among 80 Kentucky counties (nearly two-thirds of the state) that were red Thursday on the state department of health’s coronavirus metrics map.

The school system said, “A new date will be publicized as soon as it is deemed safe for students to return to school. The safety of our school community is our highest priority.”

