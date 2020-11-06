Advertisement

Two arrested for intoxication in Laurel County

Crystal & Jamie Holland
Crystal & Jamie Holland(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, dispatch received a call that two workers at a business were possibly under the influence.

Two people were arrested around 6:31 p.m. in East London.

Both Crystal Lee Holland and Jamie S. Holland were under the influence.

Crystal Lee Holland, 41, and Jamie S. Holland, 44, were charged with public intoxication.

Both were transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Missing Leslie County man found dead
’He’s the one you’ll always remember’: Former Prestonsburg High School football player dies in crash on US 23
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,000 cases Thursday

Latest News

Weekend forecast features sunshine and warm temperatures
Local sheriff’s department asking for help identifying car
Officials release details on capacity, ticket options for UK basketball
Harlan County Schools returning to virtual learning