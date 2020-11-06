Two arrested for intoxication in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, dispatch received a call that two workers at a business were possibly under the influence.

Two people were arrested around 6:31 p.m. in East London.

Both Crystal Lee Holland and Jamie S. Holland were under the influence.

Crystal Lee Holland, 41, and Jamie S. Holland, 44, were charged with public intoxication.

Both were transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.