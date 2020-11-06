Traffic Alert: Part of Highway 15 in Knott County will be closed most of Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you travel Highway 15 through part of Knott County, you will want to do that before 8 a.m. Friday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 office posted on Facebook the section of road near Highway 160 at Carr Creek Lake will be shut down for most of the day due to a rockfall mitigation project.

Officials say a detour will be available and they hope to have the road back open by dark, but it depends on if they can complete the project by then.

District 12 Superintendent Bobby Smith explained in the post if rocks come off the hillside on their own once work begins, there could be damage to the pavement that will have to be repaired before putting traffic back on the road.

“We want to reopen as soon as possible, but we also want everything safe before we put traffic back on the highway,” Smith said.

We will update you once the road is back open.

