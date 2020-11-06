Advertisement

Sheriff: Kentucky teen charged with killing grandparents

Joshua Wright
Joshua Wright(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky teen has been charged with murder in the deaths of his grandparents.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies conducting a welfare check Tuesday night at a home found two people dead.

Authorities didn’t immediately release their names or how they were killed.

An investigation found that the couple’s grandson was missing along with a truck.

The sheriff’s statement said deputies later found 19-year-old Joshua Wright with the truck and arrested him on charges of murder and robbery.

Online jail records don’t show whether he has an attorney.

