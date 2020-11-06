Sen. McConnell, state Republican leaders, held news conference Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, State Senate President Robert Stivers and State House Speaker David Osborne are held a news conference in Frankfort Friday.

As Republicans won a lot of races in Kentucky on Election Day, the three talked about the wins but McConnell did not want to address the presidential race.

McConnell said history is changing in Kentucky, as far as politics, turning what was once Democratic strongholds into Republican areas.

McConnell and the state legislative Republican leaders say a lot has changed since 1984 when the Democrats had a large majority in both state House and Senate. But it is the opposite now with the state House looking to possibly have a 75 to 25 majority and the Senate having a 30 to eight advantage with the new session starting in January.

As soon as the floor was opened to questions, McConnell was met with a barrage of inquires about the presidential race.

“I’m not going to answer any hypotheticals from here. I think this is going to be answered exactly like I said in my tweet. You’re going to have contests. You’re going to have court decisions. That’s how we settle things like this in this country," said McConnell.

McConnel’s tweet basically said that every legal vote must be counted and every illegally cast ballot not. You can view that tweet below.

Osborne says the fact that Kentucky voted overwhelmingly Republican is indicative of the way people feel.

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.



That's how Americans' votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

