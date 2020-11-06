Scott County 17-year-old elected to serve in public office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - America’s youngest person elected to public office is from right here in central Kentucky.

17-year-old Landin Stadnyk is now serving on Scott County’s Conservation District Board. It’s the only position a minor can run for in the state.

As his classmates file out of the school building to do their homework, Great Crossing High School senior Stadnyk works on policy-making.

“I start over at Elkhorn Crossing School in the morning. I’m taking my dual credit law class, dual credit English class, and my AP government politics, sociology, after that I go out and co-op,” Stadnyk said.

The 17-year-old is involved with student government, but he’s taking his leadership to the next level by running for public office.

“It was a snow day and I wondered if there were any positions that a minor could run for in Kentucky,” Stadnyk said.

He found Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor was one of them, but he didn’t want his age to be a barrier. “I wanted to see if I would just be an obstacle in that position or if I could actually make change,” Stadnyk said.

This wasn’t the first time he had run for office. He ran for the same position when he was just 15 years old.

“I lost my election by about 900 votes in November, but then earlier this year I decided to file again,” Stadnyk said.

The resilient teenager gathered signatures, and campaigned to his classmates, teachers and community members.

“It was very interesting trying to convince people to vote for me when I can’t even vote for myself,” Stadnyk said.

He said he’s looking forward to working with the statewide and federal version of the office, as well as with local farmers and leaders.

“We want to look at how we can best make sure they have the resources that they need in order to be successful,” Stadnyk said.

The young politician thanks Scott County for taking a chance on him, encouraging people to exercise their right as he exercised his right to run.

“If you have something to say, you should say it because if you truly believe in something, than it needs to be said,” Stadnyk said.

