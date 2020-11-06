‘One buck is all it takes’: Appalachian Wireless Arena accepting toy donations for Shriners Hospitals for Children

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For decades, Shriners Hospitals for Children have given back to the people of Eastern Kentucky.

Partnerships with organizations like Hillbilly Christmas in July have contributed to years of help and hope for children in need.

Wednesday, during a conference call that included some of the Shriners, Appalachian Wireless Arena Assistant General Manager Larry Miller said someone voiced a need for the hospitals.

“They do so many good surgeries that these families can’t afford or they don’t have insurance," Miller said. "I mean, there’s just so much they accomplish.”

During the pandemic, Shriners have not been able to rely on many of their annual events to bring in funds and donations. So, Miller said getting involved was the only answer.

“They give so much to the community. It’s time to give back,” said Miller. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s not us that’s gonna inherit what we leave behind. It’s those children. And we have to do a little good for them as well."

The arena opened its lobby to donations, accepting small packaged toys that Hillbilly Christmas in July organizers will take to Shriners Hospitals in a few weeks. Miller said it is the least the community can do for the children, offering a little distraction during their hospital visits.

“They’re sitting there and there’s nothing to do. You can imagine. I get bored just sitting around," Miller said. "And just that dollar Hot Wheel- one buck- is all it takes and you can occupy a child’s time for hours.”

Miller said now is the perfect time to give back, adding that the lobby of the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located on Main Street, is open during business hours for drop-offs.

“It’s a simple toy, but in their mind, it’s imagination," Miller said.

