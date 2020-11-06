Officials release details on capacity, ticket options for UK basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With basketball season just around the corner, officials with the University of Kentucky released details about how many fans will be able to attend games.

As of right now, officials say Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum will only be able to allow 15% of normal capacity of men’s and women’s games in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines.

That figure includes participants, essential personnel, media and a limited number of spectators.

On game day, crews will perform enhanced cleaning at the venues and use mobile ticketing to reduce contact between staff and fans. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during events. Officials discourage bringing any bags with you to games, but if you do, they have to be small and clear.

Officials also say fans with pre-existing health conditions or those at a greater risk for catching the virus should consider not attending sporting events for now.

The complete list of new regulations will be available soon.

When it comes to tickets, the UK Ticket Office and K Fund will communicate directly with season ticket holders in the coming days to lay out their options.

For those who are buying individual tickets for each game, seats will be spread out through both arenas in order to maintain social distance. Seats will be sold in blocks of two, three or four.

Officials say the schedules for both the men’s and women’s teams have not been finalized yet, but should be announced in the coming days.

If you would like more information on all of this, you can visit the UK men’s basketball and UK women’s basketball websites and follow the teams' social media pages.

