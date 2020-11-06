Advertisement

Local sheriff’s department asking for help identifying car

Stolen vehicle in Floyd County
Stolen vehicle in Floyd County(N/A)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the owner of the vehicle in the picture above.

Police believe the individual or individuals were involved in stealing property Sunday night from two other vehicles while parked at the Mud Creek Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may know the whereabouts of this vehicle, call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Missing Leslie County man found dead
’He’s the one you’ll always remember’: Former Prestonsburg High School football player dies in crash on US 23
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,000 cases Thursday

Latest News

Weekend forecast features sunshine and warm temperatures
Two arrested for intoxication in Laurel County
Officials release details on capacity, ticket options for UK basketball
Harlan County Schools returning to virtual learning