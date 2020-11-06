Local sheriff’s department asking for help identifying car

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the owner of the vehicle in the picture above.

Police believe the individual or individuals were involved in stealing property Sunday night from two other vehicles while parked at the Mud Creek Fire Department.

Anyone with information that may know the whereabouts of this vehicle, call the anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

