Local Kentucky band plays in Hazard

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For many bands, the pandemic has meant canceling gigs. For one local Kentucky group, that is not the case.

The band SmokeBreak will be playing at the Fork N Table in Hazard at 8 p.m. Friday night. One of the members set up the gig after playing with a friend last week at the same venue.

“Everybody was social distanced, people came, they were wearing masks and I think everybody had a good time but they were following the guidelines for Covid. So that makes me feel a little better.” Lead Singer and Guitarist Josh Collins said.

For more information about the gig or the band, you can go to www.smokebreakband.com.

