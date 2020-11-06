Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and one death on Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported a new COVID-19 related death in Knott County. The death was a 92-year-old woman. This brings the county’s death toll to six. Knott County also has 12 new cases bringing the total to 397 with 199 of those active. Lee County has seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 184 with 132 of those active. There are four new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 153 with 84 of those active. Letcher County reported eight new cases bringing the total to 338 with 163 of those active. Owsley County had one new case bringing the total to 104 with 42 of those active. There are 21 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 619 with 218 of those active. Wolfe County reported two new cases bringing the total to 86 with 41 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 12 new cases and five probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 666 with 252 of those active. Jackson County reported two new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 326 with 93 of those active. There are two new cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 295 with 39 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 43 new cases bringing the total to 1,741 with 606 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 15 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 974 with 199 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,013.

The Bell County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 881 with 171 of those active.

