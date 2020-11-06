Advertisement

Lexington police investigating reported shooting outside Fayette Mall

Our crew at the scene saw police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road. A cluster of officers were also in the Walmart parking lot looking through a parked white Altima.
Our crew at the scene saw police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road. A cluster of officers were also in the Walmart parking lot looking through a parked white Altima.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a reported shooting outside Fayette Mall.

We’re still working to piece together what happened, but our Shelby Lofton is outside the mall gathering more information.

Our crew got to the scene around 8:30 p.m and have seen a lot of police activity at Fayette Mall stretching about half a mile down Nicholasville Road. We’re still waiting for police to confirm the details of what’s happening.

We first saw police cars circling Fayette Mall property near the Cheesecake Factory and PF Chang’s. We also noticed officers moving down Nicholasville and saw them parked at the Courtesy Acura dealership.

We then saw a cluster of officers in the Walmart parking lot. They were looking through a parked white Altima. One officer sealed some items from the trunk in a brown bag.

A woman was taken away from that scene in a police car, but she was not handcuffed.

We have called Lexington police and are waiting on a response. Officers at the scene say they’re investigating.

Back in August, 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. died in a shooting that happened at Fayette Mall.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Missing Leslie County man found dead
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Governor Beshear extends the mask mandate for 30 days

Latest News

Ky. health leaders see declining compliance with contact tracers as case numbers surge
Ky. health commissioner ‘confident’ COVID-19 vaccine is likely by year’s end
‘One buck is all it takes’: Appalachian Wireless Arena accepting toy donations for Shriners Hospitals for Children
Gov. Beshear anticipates avoiding further cuts to state agencies