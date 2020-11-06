Leslie County Schools shifting to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 transmission

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County School Board officials say they faced a tough decision when they learned of the alarming transmission rate of COVID-19 within the county.

“Nothing could have prepared us for this," Director of People Personnel Daniel Day said. "If you asked me back in March if we’d still be doing this, I wouldn’t have foreseen any of this. We’re just going to try to be flexible.”

As the county shifts to virtual learning for all schools next week, public health directory Scott Lockhard says that it is in the best interest of faculty, staff, and students to take this route.

“When a county goes into critical status for increased transmission, that the best way to (stop) that transmission is to switch to virtual," Lockhard said.

It is the close relationship that the school board has formed with the health department that has allowed them to stay on top of this issue. Day says that the guidance they have received from their colleagues across the river has been phenomenal.

“Scott Lockhard and the health department has been tremendous throughout this," Day said. "I mean, any time we need to call or talk to them, he’s ready seven days a week. Literally, I’ve called him on Saturday morning.”

A parent himself, Day says that he understands the frustrations behind frequent shifts between virtual and in-person learning, but with the transmission rate increasing, he encourages families to remain patient and upbeat.

“Try to work with us, we’ll work with you all as much as possible. Even next week, when we are, when we are on virtual learning," Day said. "I know it’s hard on our families, I know it is. I’m a parent, my child’s in head start.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.