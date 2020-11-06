Ky. health leaders see declining compliance with contact tracers as case numbers surge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - With surging cases in the commonwealth, health experts rely heavily on contact tracing to help get control of the spread.

However, lately, community compliance is getting in the way.

If hearing it in the governor’s daily COVID-19 press briefings isn’t enough, health leaders hope seeing the spread on the state’s incidence rate map will drive it home.

As 80 Kentucky counties are considered in the red zone as of Thursday, the darker colors seeping across the map represent the virus spreading throughout communities.

“Folks, we’re down to just two yellow counties,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That means virtually the entire state is seeing a significant surge, but it means for these red counties it’s dangerous out there.”

It’s community spread at its peak when compliance seems to be hitting a new low.

“If you are called by a contact tracer, you have to pick up the phone,” Beshear said. “We’re seeing a drop off of people being willing to pick up and follow the instructions, that means we’re seeing more people that would rather knowingly spread this virus than stop it”

With the increase in daily COVID-19 cases, the number of people those contact tracers are calling is surging too.

“We’re trying everything to stay on top of those calls because that’s important,” Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said. “Making the calls, talking to the cases, and talking to the close contacts is very important.”

Health leaders said contact tracing is a crucial part of stopping the spread, but it’s only effective when there is effort on both ends of the phone line.

