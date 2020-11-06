Kentucky men’s basketball releases 2020-2021 schedule

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After being forced to reshuffle its schedule, Kentucky has released its new 2020-2021 schedule. The Cats start the season on Wednesday, November 25th hosting Morehead State.

Kentucky’s schedule features nine nonconference opponents and 18 SEC games. They begin SEC play on Tuesday, December 29th at home against South Carolina. Three days before that, they will travel to potential top 25 opponent and rival Louisville.

The Wildcats schedule includes potential top 25 Big 12 teams in Kansas on December 1st in the Champions Classic, and Texas on January 30th in the Big 12-SEC challenge.

“With all that we’ve been through the last eight months, we are beyond grateful to return to competition and begin the 2020-21 season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. "We don’t know exactly how this is all going to play out with the virus, but the health and safety of our players and our staff is going to be at the forefront of everything we do.

“I want to commend our staff for being on top of the schedule. When it became clear to us that we were going to have to make adjustments, our staff was all over it. I am really pleased that we not only preserved most of our previous agreements but also kept the type of opponents on our schedule that are going to challenge our guys and help them grow.”

“This schedule will serve as a great test for our young team,” Calipari said. “We will have to learn to fail fast. Things will be a bit different in how we do things to stay safe, but we are going to make this as normal of an experience for our players and our fans as we can, and I’m confident what we’ve put together will prepare us to make a run at the end of the season. Like everyone else, I can’t wait to return to competition.”

Tip times and television designations will be announced later.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.