Harlan County Schools returning to virtual learning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Harlan County Schools announced on Facebook Friday they will return to virtual learning starting next week.

In the post, leaders say the move comes after the county returned to the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map this week.

Officials say, for now, online learning will continue through Friday, November 13th and they will re-evaluate for the following week then.

“I am requesting that each of our teachers maximize the use of targeted intervention for any student needing assistance in any class. If transportation services are needed for these students, please see your principal and they will assist with transportation. Keep in mind that “targeted intervention” is permitted, even in the “red” category,” said Harlan County Superintendent Brent Roark said in the post.

The move also suspends all middle school and high school extra-curricular events, including sports, to comply with KHSAA guidelines.

