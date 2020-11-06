Government officials giving aid to Kentucky restaurants

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID-19 cases showing no signs of slowing down in Kentucky, government officials are providing relief for restaurants and bars.

In a press conference Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is granting a 12-month fee renewal waiver to current licensees. Licensees who have not yet renewed in 2020 will be granted relief until their 2021 renewal date.

“We’re a local business that wants to do well for our community and also help be safe for our community, and that’s the reason we follow all the local guidelines and we try to do our best, and we’re glad that Governor Beshear is trying to realize that and help us in some way.” Big Blue Smokehouse Owner Estill Neace said.

Those who have already paid for their fees this year will have their fees waived in 2021. The fee waiver does not apply to producers, distributors, wholesalers, and others that were able to continue operations throughout the state emergency.

