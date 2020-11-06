Advertisement

Gov. Beshear anticipates avoiding further cuts to state agencies

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor says the state’s budget situation appears to have improved enough to avoid additional cuts to state agencies or the Road Fund.

Gov. Andy Beshear says he anticipates balancing the current fiscal-year budget without such further cuts. That’s despite hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor says that means such priorities as education, health care and public safety will be spared cuts.

He points to improved revenues and virus-related aid as reasons the state can avoid such cuts.

Beshear also anticipates finishing the fiscal year with more than $460 million in the state’s “Rainy Day” Fund.

