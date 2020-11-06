Gov. Beshear announces positivity rate of 6.77% as daily COVID-19 cases stay above 2,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,302 new cases and 10 new deaths in a Friday afternoon news release.

At least 117,505 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,544.

“These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”

20,926 people have recovered from the virus.

2,336,131 Kentuckians have received tests.

KYCOVIDInfo (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.