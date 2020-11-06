Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Jellico, Madisonville

Tennessee is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturday in rural areas in each of the three grand divisions.
covid drive-thru testing
covid drive-thru testing(WHSV)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturday in rural areas in each of the three grand divisions.

According to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group, the testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time and will stay open until everyone in line has received a test.

The testing will take place in the Houston County EMS Station in Erin, Fire Station number 3 in Martin, the Macon County Fairground in Lafayette, the Maury County Health Department in Columbia, Campbell County’s Jellico High School, and the Monroe County Health Department in Madisonville.

