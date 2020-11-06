Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – Week 8 Recap / Week 9 Preview

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The final week of the High School Football regular season in the state of Kentucky has arrived. Let’s review how the team’s in our poll fared last week plus we look ahead to this week’s action.

1. Johnson Central (7-0)

Last Game: Defeated No. 3 Belfry 35-14

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

The Golden Eagles have run the table in the regular season for the second consecutive season. Jim Matney has now also won three in a row against his alma mater. The story of the day was the ground game once more for Johnson Central as they piled up 328 yards including 188 by leading rusher Dillon Preston. The senior also scored three rushing TDs, putting him at a class-leading 21 rushing scores this season in 4A. Junior Grant Rice tallied 67 rushing yards to go along with two touchdowns. The Golden Eagles also had five takeaways against Belfry.

2. Pikeville (5-2)

Last Game: Lost to Lexington Christian 35-13

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

For the first time since 2017, the Panthers dropped a game by more than 20 points. Pikeville kept the game close in the first half, trailing by only eight at intermission but unfortunately, things fell apart for Chris McNamee’s squad in the second half. Junior Isaac McNamee threw for 157 yards and one score while junior Brayden Thomas rushed for 55 yards and the team’s only TD on the ground. Zac Lockhart had only two catches for 104 yards but one of those receptions ended up going for a touchdown.

3. Belfry (5-3)

Last Game: Lost to No. 1 Johnson Central 35-14

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

Like Pikeville, the Pirates experienced a similar fate against Johnson Central. Belfry was able to get within seven of the Golden Eagles in the third quarter but turnovers did Philip Haywood’s ballclub in. The Pirates had five turnovers in this contest. Belfry was also held to a season-low in rushing yards as a team, tallying only 149. Isaac Dixon had most of those yards as the senior ran for 117 yards and found the end zone twice.

4. Somerset (5-2)

Last Game: Lost to No. 5 Corbin 48-21

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

The Briar Jumpers dropped their second straight game and encountered their worst loss since November 23rd, 2018 as they did not have star Quarterback Kaiya Sheron for this contest. The game was tied 14-14 at one point in the first half but the Redhounds outscored Somerset, 34-7 the rest of the way. Sophomore signal caller Josh Gross threw for 60 yards and a touchdown while junior Gavin Stevens caught two passes for 60 yards and a score. Somerset’s other touchdown came off of a blocked punt in which sophomore Jarrod Smith picked up and returned for a 50-yard house call.

5. Corbin (6-1)

Last Game: Defeated No. 4 Somerset 48-21

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

Corbin continues its surge in the rankings as Tom Greer’s team has now won six in a row. In their last outing against Somerset, the Redhounds eclipsed the 40-point mark for the third time this season and have won four out of their last five by at least 27 points. Sophomore Cameron Combs aired the pigskin out for 111 yards and two scores. The field general also scored a rushing touchdown. Sophomore Brody Wells and senior Dylan Massengil both had one touchdown reception apiece. Even though the Redhounds did not have a 100-yard rusher, they did collect 204 yards on the ground as a unit. Senior Blake Powers delivered Corbin’s other rushing score. The Redhounds generated two interceptions against Somerset.

6. Pulaski County (7-1)

Last Game: Defeated Tates Creek 42-19

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

John Hines' crew downed the Commodores to make it seven straight victories to end the regular season. The outing against Tates Creek also saw Pulaski County score 36 points or more for the fifth time in the last six contests. Even though it is not a secret that Pulaski County loves to throw the football, the 2014 5A Champions found success on the ground against Tates Creek as they ran for 164 yards as a group. Sophomore Donovan Abbott led the way with 101 yards and two scores while sophomore Barek Williams tallied 63 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. The Maroons had two interceptions including a 35-yard pick six returned by junior Aiden Wesley. Pulaski County’s special teams played a huge role in this contest as well, blocking two punts (one returned for a touchdown by junior Jerricho Dixon) and an extra point attempt.

7. Southwestern (7-1)

Last Game: Defeated Madison Central 41-35

Next Game: at Bullitt Central

The Warriors rebounded from their loss to the Maroons with a victory against the Indians but this one did not come easy for Jason Foley’s squad. In fact, Southwestern had to rally to win this contest as they outscored Madison Central by 12 in the second half. Four different Warriors had rushing touchdowns including Connor Crisp. The senior had three rushing touchdowns to go along with 122 yards while junior Tanner Wright racked up 91 yards and scored twice. Junior Giddeon Brainard had 85 yards and a score. The Warriors scored more than 40 points for the third time this season.

Southwestern heads to Shepherdsville for their regular season finale on Friday as they go toe-to-toe with the Cougars of Bullitt Central.

8. Letcher Central (5-1)

Last Game: Defeated No. 10 Paintsville 18-7

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

The Cougars were able to bounce back against the Tigers and are now one of eight teams in 4A to have at least five victories. The offense was solid in this contest as Carson Adams threw for 111 yards and a touchdown. The junior also ran for 65 yards and found paydirt with his feet twice. Senior Sam Little was Letcher Central’s leading receiver with nine receptions for 90 yards and a TD. However, it was the defense that set the tone for Junior Matthews' squad. This was the fourth time that Letcher Central has held its opponent to single digits. The Cougars stifled Paintsville in the rushing department, allowing less than 100 yards while snagging an interception.

9. Knox Central (4-2)

Last Game: Defeated South Laurel 50-20

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

The Panthers won their first two games of the season then lost the next two and have now won back-to-back contests again. Knox Central was able to implement a balanced attack against the Cardinals as senior Brady Worley threw for 205 yards and three scores. The dynamic duo of Seth Huff and Ethan Mills wreaked havoc on the opposition yet again as Huff scampered for 125 yards and a score while Mills recorded 81 yards and a touchdown. Senior Abram Brock hauled in two passes for 125 yards as both catches went for touchdowns. Defensively, the Panthers generated four turnovers against South Laurel including a scoop and score by junior Devin Hoskins.

10. Paintsville (5-2)

Last Game: Lost to No. 8 Letcher Central 18-7

Next Game: TBD (Playoffs)

After having started the season 5-0, the Tigers have now dropped two straight games. Even though senior Jake Hyden threw for 229 yards and ran for a touchdown, it was tough sledding for the rest of the offense. Joe Chirico’s squad tallied less than 100 yards on the ground and were unable to cash in whenever they got close to the end zone. Senior Luke Hyden was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards while senior Devin Hall bell-cowed the team in receiving with seven catches and 67 yards. The defense did pick off Letcher Central Quarterback Carson Adams once and have held their opponents to less than 20 points for the fifth time this season.

