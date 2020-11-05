Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 2,000 cases Thursday

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 2,318 new cases and 20 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 115,277 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,534.

20,304 people have recovered from the virus.

2,166,568 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 6.50%.

11.05.2020 COVID-19 Update
11.05.2020 COVID-19 Update

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

