UPDATE | Woman dies after suffering burns in house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
UPDATE 11/4/20

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A woman has died after being badly burned in a house fire.

Raven Warner, 27, died Tuesday, eight days after the fire along Railroad Avenue in Ashland.

The victim’s family says they’re still waiting to get answers as to how the fire started.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It feels like I can’t put her to rest until I know the truth,” Warner’s mother, Leah Boggs, told WSAZ.

Neighbors said they heard a loud explosion and saw flames shooting out of the house on Monday, Oct. 26.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they said Warner was outside with burns all over her body, along with a man with burns on his hands.

Chief Kelley says later that man was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance from the scene of the house fire, but he got out of the ambulance and took off before he made it to the hospital.

Kelley says police are trying to find him and talk with him.

The family says that man was Warner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

“She was a sweet little fireball, one of the best people you’d ever meet in your life,” Warner’s cousin Mika Stephens said.

Warner’s family says they’re desperate to learn why this happened and why the man seemingly disappeared.

“It’s angering,” Boggs said. “I’m so full of anger. He knows what happened, and he’s not saying it.”

Kelley says police will be meeting Friday with the Ashland Fire Department to go over the investigation. He says more information could be released then.

ORIGINAL STORY

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman who was badly burned in a house fire in Ashland last week has died, according to her family.

Raven Warner, 27, was in a home on Railroad Avenue on Monday, Oct. 26 when a fire broke out. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion.

Warner’s family says she died at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday.

She had suffered burns over nearly her entire body.

Warner’s body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

For our previous coverage on this, click here.

