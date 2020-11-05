UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington chosen as sites for COVID-19 vaccine trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are getting closer to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine trials are underway across the country and, now, one is set to be underway right here in Kentucky.

UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington, and Norton Healthcare in Louisville have been named sites for the clinical trial. They’re looking for at least 200 volunteers who will be injected with either the placebo or the vaccine.

The goal of the vaccine is to make a spike in proteins which will stimulate the production of antibodies and immune responses to fight off the virus.

We’ve learned the virus has affected people of different ages and ethnicities. That’s why they’re looking for a diverse group of people to participate.

“It’s just like voting. If we don’t have people to get out and do it, then we can’t possibly develop safe, efficacious products to combat this virus," said Dr. Paul Schulz, Norton Healthcare. "It’s not possible without people participating.”

The three Kentucky sites are part of a global study. About 60,000 people across the globe will also participate. Kentuckians who want to register can go here.

The vaccine is in its third and final phase of clinical trials.

