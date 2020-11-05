Advertisement

UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington chosen as sites for COVID-19 vaccine trial

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are getting closer to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine trials are underway across the country and, now, one is set to be underway right here in Kentucky.

UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington, and Norton Healthcare in Louisville have been named sites for the clinical trial. They’re looking for at least 200 volunteers who will be injected with either the placebo or the vaccine.

The goal of the vaccine is to make a spike in proteins which will stimulate the production of antibodies and immune responses to fight off the virus.

We’ve learned the virus has affected people of different ages and ethnicities. That’s why they’re looking for a diverse group of people to participate.

“It’s just like voting. If we don’t have people to get out and do it, then we can’t possibly develop safe, efficacious products to combat this virus," said Dr. Paul Schulz, Norton Healthcare. "It’s not possible without people participating.”

The three Kentucky sites are part of a global study. About 60,000 people across the globe will also participate. Kentuckians who want to register can go here.

The vaccine is in its third and final phase of clinical trials.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Governor Beshear extends the mask mandate for 30 days
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Latest News

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 news conference
Four people taken to hospital after Pitbull attack in Middlesboro
More sunshine, warmer temperatures arrive Friday
Republicans win the majority of seats for Kentucky
City of Hazard hosts decorating contest