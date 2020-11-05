Two charged following shooting in Southwest Virginia

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Two men are facing charges following a shooting in Wise County.

Police say Wise County Central Dispatch received a call Tuesday afternoon of gunshots on Boggs Avenue in Appalachia.

Witnesses told deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Aaron Mosley, 38, of Pennington Gap, was driving a pickup truck that attempted to cause another car to crash.

We’re told once the vehicles stopped, Mosley and a man in the other car, Jason Mullins, 39, of Appalachia, fired shots at each other.

Mosley left the scene and was later stopped in nearby Big Stone Gap.

Mosley is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Mullins faces one count of attempted murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.