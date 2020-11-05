Advertisement

Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard

Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

The boots called the Cat and Jack “Himani" and "Jaren” have a toggle on the shoes that can detach from the elastic lace possibly causing a child to choke.

CPSC reports the boots range in sizes 5-12 and were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots and navy with rainbows.

The product’s item number is printed inside the boot shaft.

The item numbers that are recalled include:

07-703-3844

07-703-3845

07-703-3846

07-703-3847

07-703-3848

07-703-3849

07-703-3850

07-703-3851

09-301-9649

09-301-9650

09-301-9651

09-301-9652

09-301-9653

09-301-9654

09-301-9655

09-301-9656

07-703-3868

07-703-3869

07-703-3870

07-703-3871

07-703-3872

07-703-3873

07-703-3874

07-703-3875

09-310-0891

09-310-0892

09-310-0893

09-310-0894

09-310-0895

09-310-0896

09-310-0897

09-310-0898

09-310-0944

09-310-0945

09-310-0946

09-310-0947

09-310-0948

09-310-0949

09-310-0950

09-310-0951

09-310-0957

09-310-0958

09-310-0959

09-310-0960

09-310-0961

09-310-0962

09-310-0963

09-310-0964

For more information visit the CPSC website here.

