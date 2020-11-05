Republicans win the majority of seats for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More Republicans are now on their way to legislature.

The house gained an additional eight new Republican seats. The Senate added one Republican seat while votes are still being counted.

Republican lawmakers are planning to push legislation to limit Governor Beshear’s power during a state of emergency. It appears there will be enough Republican lawmakers to do so.

Once all votes are counted, the House may add 10 new Republicans and the Senate can add 2. It comes as both chambers may work to pass a bill to slow Governor Beshear’s executive orders during the pandemic.

The 5 Democrats who won seats in the Senate, ran unopposed. The election this year was only for the 19 odd-numbered districts.

