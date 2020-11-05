Police searching for missing man in Leslie County

STINNETT, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help in their search for a missing man in Leslie County.

Byron Thomas Sizemore, 48, of Stinnett, was last seen on Stinnett Wendover Road on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 around 6:00 p.m.

Troopers say he was last seen driving a green 2005 Honda Foreman ATV with a black storage box on the back.

Sizemore is white, 5′10″ tall, around 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green coat with a hood and possibly camo print pants.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police post in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

