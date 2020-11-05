Advertisement

Police searching for missing man in Leslie County

Kentucky State Police are searching for Byron Sizemore from Leslie County. He went missing Saturday, October 31st, 2020.
Kentucky State Police are searching for Byron Sizemore from Leslie County. He went missing Saturday, October 31st, 2020.(Kentucky State Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STINNETT, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help in their search for a missing man in Leslie County.

Byron Thomas Sizemore, 48, of Stinnett, was last seen on Stinnett Wendover Road on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 around 6:00 p.m.

Troopers say he was last seen driving a green 2005 Honda Foreman ATV with a black storage box on the back.

Sizemore is white, 5′10″ tall, around 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green coat with a hood and possibly camo print pants.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police post in Hazard at 606-435-6069.

