Pikeville hosting drive-thru ‘Nightmare’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Halloween is over, but the Nightmare on Main is just beginning.

The City of Pikeville’s rescheduled Nightmare on Main event kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, trading its usual indoor trick-or-treat event for a drive-thru event in Downtown Pikeville.

The entrance for the event is at Exit 24 near the Pikeville Fire Department and Tudor’s Biscuit World. Traffic will route through Hambley Boulevard and onto Main Street where booths will hand out candy in a contactless way.

”We wanted to continue to have something to bring people downtown and to lift the spirits of the kids and everything," said Events Director Andy Linton. “So everybody’s required to wear a mask at their booth and when we hand out the candy it will be contactless.”

Costumes are encouraged. The event is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

