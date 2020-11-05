Mountain athletes make All-State soccer teams

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the soccer season wrapped up, the soccer all-state teams have been announced.

On the girls' side, Prestonsburg’s Anna Burchett made the first team in the Kentucky High School Girls Soccer Coaches Association’s 2020 EAST. Burchett was tied for first in goals on the team with 37, and lead the team with 21 assists.

North Laurel’s Meg Anderson was named to the second team after scoring and assisting on 13 goals apiece. Perry Central duo Mary McReynolds and Khyli Jett, Prestonsburg Lauren Johnson, North Laurel’s Olivia Rudder and Lawrence County’s Ellie Webb were named to the Honorable Mention team.

On the boys' side, Prestonsburg’s Matt Burchett, along with Corbin’s Gabe Cima and Jose Torres made the first team. Burchett led Prestonsburg in assists with 32. He was second on the team with 19 goals. For Corbin, Torres lead Corbin in goals (25) and assists (18). Cima was right behind him in both categories (24 goals, 15 assists).

Prestonsburg duo Isaiah Collins and Dylan Moore, Lawrence County’s Luke Johnson, Corbin’s Austin Wise, Somerset’s Derek Arias and Perry Central’s Mason Hensley made the boys' east second team.

