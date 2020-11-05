More sunshine, warmer temperatures arrive Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are seeing a few clouds this afternoon and evening, but more sunshine is on the way tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will stick around tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-40s.

Clouds will clear out just in time for your Friday! We will see more sunshine with highs getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clear skies continue Friday night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Weekend Forecast

The sunny skies and warm weather continues for the weekend!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s both days with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-50s. This might be the last warm weekend as we head into winter so get out and enjoy it while you can!

Extended Forecast

Those 70-degree temperatures continue into the new workweek. Highs will be in the mid-70s Monday with plenty of sunshine!

Clouds start to increase Tuesday as our next system makes its way into our region. Stray rain chances are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Soggier conditions could return by Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front arrives, so enjoy the dry stretch of weather for now!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.