Mingo County COVID numbers hit new highs; testing diminishes

Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Betty Wolford got tested for COVID-19 in Williamson after feeling sick for three days. She’s been tested before, but this time she’s scared.

“I don’t want my babies to get it from me if I do have it,” Wolford said.

Health Director Keith Blankenship says people who feel sick are getting tested, but people in Mingo County who don’t feel sick are not.

“We continue to see a decrease in the number of tests,” Blankenship said. “At each sight we do, the numbers still stand in the low range -- 40 to 50 to 60 tests per day.”

With some of the highest reported incidence rates at around 60 cases per 100,000 people each day, Blankenship said the county tests about 600 people a week.

He said that is not near the 2,000 test results they would need to bring down the positivity rate on the West Virginia school metrics map.

“We would not be red,” Blankenship said. “We could lower that part of it.”

One testing site this week saw zero tests Monday.

“The second test site got 13, the third test site got 16 and the fourth test site had five,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said Mingo County is averaging 50 tests per day, with about 10 positive COVID-19 results each day.

“I personally feel that the numbers are dropping because people are not willing to get tested that are not sick,” Blankenship said.

He said several patients a month report they would be out of a paycheck if they had to quarantine.

“The guy said, ‘I finally got me a good job that’s paying good wages.’ He said, ‘I haven’t made this kind of money since I was working in the coal mines,’ ” Blankenship said. “I had to quarantine last time -- you tell me to quarantine now. He said, ‘I’ve already lost my job at that point.’ ”

Blankenship is urging people in Mingo County to follow the guidelines and quarantine if they have been exposed, saying it’s the only way to stop widespread community spread.

“At least the people I talk to, they are concerned about that, so we need that protection for someone identified as positive or close contact,” Blankenship said. “Losing the job is not as common, but losing the paycheck seems to be more and more.”

He said some employers only allot a certain amount of time for quarantine.

“We want to get rid of the virus. We don’t just want to cover it up, but we do have a second option from the governor, and that is you can bring down numbers through the positivity rate. But that does not mean the virus disappears at that point,” Blankenship said.

He said Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Wyoming counties all have higher infection rates than other counties, saying the same approach may not work for every county and every area of the state.

“We need to put feet on the street and ask people directly. In other words, you can’t sit somewhere in a distant location. Your best resource to solve any problems, you need to communicate with local people and find out what we think would work,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said Mingo County Schools have only been in session eight days this school year.

Wolford said she cannot normally wear a mask because she has health concerns that prevent her from wearing one.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

