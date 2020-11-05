Medical glove manufacturer to open in northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Leaders of the newly formed U.S. Medical Glove Co. LLC expect to create 192 full-time, high-tech jobs at a Paris manufacturing facility to produce medical-grade gloves.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we are working to rebuild our economy and create a better Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Personal protective equipment is in high demand throughout the world, and this new company can help meet that need. Also, as a veteran-run company, leaders at U.S. Medical Glove want to create quality, well-paying jobs for other veterans. Congratulations to U.S. Medical Glove for moving forward with its first facility, and thank you for building your business in Kentucky.”

Company leaders plan to purchase, retrofit and expand an existing facility in Bourbon County with a nearly $32.5 million investment. The automated manufacturing operation is expected to begin in the first half of 2021, with the production of more than 1 billion Liberty Gloves. The production process will use latex-based nitrile sourced from Zeon Chemicals in Louisville. Product packaging also will be American-made, medical-grade paper.

