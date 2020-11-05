Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Andrew David Jackson
Andrew David Jackson(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Thursday morning Andrew Jackson was arrested after a traffic stop. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 312, 10 miles south of London.

Deputies found heroin, pills, and suspected marijuana in the Ford F-150 Jackson was driving.

Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Jackson was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

