Man arrested on drug charges in Laurel County
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Thursday morning Andrew Jackson was arrested after a traffic stop. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 312, 10 miles south of London.
Deputies found heroin, pills, and suspected marijuana in the Ford F-150 Jackson was driving.
Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Jackson was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
