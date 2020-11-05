Advertisement

Local teachers using election as a teaching moment

Not everything can be learned in a book. The 2020 election is serving as a perfect teaching moment
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many interested in politics, and even those just alive when it happened, may point back to the 2000 Presidential election as one of the most talked-about and closest elections in American history.

As the country continues to wait to find out who will be the next president, Michael Brown a history teacher at Berean Christian School, is using this as a teaching opportunity.

“I try to make it as interactive as possible. There’s a lot of conversation, a lot of discussions, a lot of debate that goes on in the class. I definitely want to respect everybody’s right to have their own opinion, but I also want to give them the tools to form that opinion,” said Brown.

In 2000, Brown was 22. He admits to not being totally invested in politics at the time.

“Embarrassingly not a lot. I was just getting into the conversation and being interested in politics,” said Brown.

But, now he is, and he is tasked with trying to get students interested too.

“Honestly not much, just from what he told us in class how it lasted over a month and we just didn’t know,” said Solomon Cochran a senior who was born in 2002.

Cochran and his classmates are finding themselves interested in this race, and in politics.

“I’ve been watching it all day. It’s been on my computer screen through all of my classes today,” said Senior Taylor Both Corum.

Following along closely and await the results, these students are using the lessons learned in class as a way to shape their votes now and in the future.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Governor Beshear extends the mask mandate for 30 days
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Latest News

UK political science professor breaks down Electoral College
WATCH | UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington chosen as sites for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Former Prestonsburg High School football player dies in crash on US 23
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,000 cases Thursday
Four people taken to hospital after Pitbull attack in Middlesboro