Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and two new deaths on Thursday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported two new deaths bringing the death toll to 14. Health officials also reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 996.

The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 959 with 194 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 13 new cases bringing the county’s total to 867 with 169 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 37 new cases bringing the total to 1,698 with 650 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 675.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 48 new cases with 14 probable cases. Knott County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 385 with 190 of those active. Lee County reported four new cases bringing the total to 177 with 125 of those active. Leslie County reported five new cases bringing the totals to 149 with 81 of those active. There are 10 new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 330 with 156 of those active. Owsley County has four new cases bringing the total to 103 with 41 of those active. Perry County reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 598 with 200 of those active. There are six new cases bringing the total to 84 with 39 of those active.

Letcher County Jailer Bert Slone posted on Facebook that there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the jail. He says that he and his team conducted tests on Saturday and Sunday. One case was an inmate that was arrested and got out the next day. The other is an inmate that has been in jail for a while. Slone said that he will contact trace and contact the inmate’s family members.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 15 new cases and three probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 654 with 241 of those active. Jackson County reported three new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 324 with 93 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are two new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 293 with 52 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 206 with 31 of those active.

The Breathitt County Health Department reported that an employee at the Taco Bell/KFC and Hardee’s have tested positive for COVID-19. If you visited Taco Bell/KFC on October 10th, November 1st or November 2nd to monitor for symptoms, and if you visited Hardee’s on October 30th or 31st to also monitor for symptoms.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 597 with 170 of those active.

