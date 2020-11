WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a post on Facebook from the high school, a student-athlete at Letcher Central has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student-athletes is a member of the football team, according to reports from 103.9 WXKQ’s Anthony Bersaglia.

