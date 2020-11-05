Advertisement

Health leaders warn about impacts of “alarming increase” in community spread across Ky.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - In hospitals, at the grocery store, and even at the polls on Election Day, the growing number of COVID-19 cases is causing an increase in exposure risk for Kentuckians.

“We’ve been seeing a ton more COVID in our emergency department the last two weeks,” Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

It’s what leaders are calling “an alarming amount” of community spread that’s having a domino effect on other aspects.

“We have approximately doubled the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in regular medical or surgical beds,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. “And, we have substantially more than doubled the number of people in the intensive care unit.”

But, the concern right now isn’t for running out of hospital beds, it’s for running out of healthcare workers to staff them.

“Most places already aren’t working with an overabundance of workers just waiting in the wings to fill in the holes,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, as we run full, you run that risk that potential that the healthcare workers get sick.”

Especially with the rising threat in their professional and personal lives with the increase in community spread.

“We have lives outside of our hospitals, you know, we run that risk,” Dr. Stanton said. “And, when we get sick, we have to protect everybody.”

The community spread is one of many reasons Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday another 30-day extension for the statewide mask mandate.

