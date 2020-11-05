Health department officials discuss recent COVID-19 spikes, urge communities to follow health guidelines

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Health Department reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Those cases are both numbers from Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We haven’t seen that many cases, community spread, since the onset, and that’s basically what it is, it’s from one end of the county to the other end of the county," said Laurel County Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley.

On Thursday, Hensley told WYMT Laurel County has 37 new COVID-19 cases and 658 active cases. He said some people could be letting their guard down.

“We’re not being as vigilant as we were back in July, and August, and the first of September," said Hensley.

In nearby Whitley County, Public Health Director Marcy Rein said the county has been in the red zone since the end of September.

“We continue to see small clusters pop up here and there, and then we do also see household spread," said Rein.

Whitley County is nearing one thousand total cases of COVID-19, both health department officials said traveling for school and work is one way the virus is spreading.

“All along we have seen a lot of folks crossing particularly in the tri-county area back and forth in this region," added Rein.

Governor Andy Beshear extended the mask mandate for 30 days. Health officials urge their communities to follow guidelines.

“That is washing our hands, staying home when we’re sick, staying six feet apart from people we don’t live with, and wearing a mask," said Rein.

11/5/20 COVID-19 Update: We are reporting 37 cases today, none of which are hospitalized. We are also recovering 8... Posted by Laurel County Health Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.