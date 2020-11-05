Advertisement

From the North Pole to the nursing home: Floyd County business collects Christmas cards for elderly community

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lou’s Place for Pets has been a drop-off point for letters to Santa for years. This year, however, the red mailbox in the store’s entrance will share Christmas cheer with local nursing homes and living facilities.

Store owner Sheena Maynard said while the pandemic has been hard on everyone, the people who live in facilities like nursing homes are more isolated than most. And many of them are battling Alzheimer’s or dementia on top of the loneliness that the pandemic has brought to the area.

“Ones that are really struggling to remember their family as-is. So I thought it would be something that everyone could get involved with to give them a little extra holiday cheer. And to let them know that they’re not forgotten about. And there are people that love them; there are people that think about them," Maynard said.

She said it is all about taking time to recognize the men and women who are often forgotten, which includes several veterans in the area, during a time of togetherness and cheer.

The box is open to anyone interested in sharing a little Christmas cheer. She said it does not matter whether you choose a homemade message or greeting card, just that you spread a little joy this holiday season.

“It doesn’t have to be Christmas. Just whatever holiday you celebrate,” she said. “Just let people know that you care.”

The mailbox will accept cards Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.until 4 p.m. The project will continue through the second week of December, at which point cards will be delivered to the residents.

