Four people taken to hospital after Pitbull attack in Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police arrived at the Yoakum Apartments, responding to a vicious dog complaint.

A child chased the pitbull in attempting to get the dog inside. The child told the officer “My dog is biting people."

A woman assisted the officer to catch the pitbull, also another man offered assistance to catch the pitbull but he was attacked by the dog. The officer pepper-sprayed the pitbull, but it did not stop the dog.

Another officer arrived on the scene, as he alerted Middlesboro EMS. EMS arrived at the scene and four people were taken to the hospital, two went to the emergency room.

A woman who got out of her jeep was chased by the dog, she got away by climbing to the top of her vehicle. Unable to gain control of the dog, an officer was advised to shoot the dog.

Bell County Animal Shelter collected the dog’s body and tested it for rabies.

Ms. Jami Burch-Goings, owner of the animal was cited for “violation of a city ordinance for dogs running at large”

