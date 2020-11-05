Advertisement

Former Prestonsburg High School football player dies in crash on US 23

One dead after crash on US 23 Thursday.
One dead after crash on US 23 Thursday.(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG Ky. (WYMT) - US 23 near the Prestonsburg exit in Floyd County was closed Thursday morning because of a two vehicle crash involving a log truck

The Pike County Coroner confirmed that Samuel Kelly died in the crash. Kelly graduated from Prestonsburg High School in May of 2020, played on the football team and was a wrestler for the school.

Head Football Coach Brandon Brewer said Kelly was someone he could always rely on and trust, a respectful young man who was a great teammate and role model for others. Brewer said Kelly was a player he will always remember.

“He just had such a heart for everybody too and was just, like, that kind of kids, like, when he was on the field, he was a different person but off the field he was just so easy to get along with and nice to everybody," Brewer said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Governor Beshear extends the mask mandate for 30 days
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Latest News

UK political science professor breaks down Electoral College
WATCH | UK Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington chosen as sites for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,000 cases Thursday
Four people taken to hospital after Pitbull attack in Middlesboro