Former Prestonsburg High School football player dies in crash on US 23

PRESTONSBURG Ky. (WYMT) - US 23 near the Prestonsburg exit in Floyd County was closed Thursday morning because of a two vehicle crash involving a log truck

The Pike County Coroner confirmed that Samuel Kelly died in the crash. Kelly graduated from Prestonsburg High School in May of 2020, played on the football team and was a wrestler for the school.

Head Football Coach Brandon Brewer said Kelly was someone he could always rely on and trust, a respectful young man who was a great teammate and role model for others. Brewer said Kelly was a player he will always remember.

“He just had such a heart for everybody too and was just, like, that kind of kids, like, when he was on the field, he was a different person but off the field he was just so easy to get along with and nice to everybody," Brewer said.

