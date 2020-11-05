Advertisement

Highway 80 back open in Floyd County, U.S. 23 still shut down due to early morning crashes

Two separate crashes closed U.S. 23 and RT 80 in Floyd County.
Two separate crashes closed U.S. 23 and RT 80 in Floyd County.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 9:30 a.m. Update:

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook the crash on Highway 80 has been cleared and the road is back open. We are working to learn more info on both crashes.

Original Story:

Two different crashes closed both U.S. 23 and Highway 80 in Floyd County Thursday morning.

Prestonsburg Fire Department, along with Prestonsburg Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, are currently at the scene of the crash near the Exxon Tiger Mart.

Not much information was released, but we do know there is at least one injury.

Police strongly suggest finding an alternate route on U.S. 23.

A separate crash on Highway 80 closed the road there near the Highway 680 intersection.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said there is a medical helicopter on the way to that scene.

We do not know how many vehicles were involved in that crash or how many people are injured.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County clerk warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Election Day

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier posted on his office Facebook page Thursday morning that one of his employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Kentucky advocates motivated by election results legalizing marijuana

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition Director Patrick Dunegan is working with lawmakers to draft what he calls a ‘Kentucky Responsible Use Cannabis Bill’ which would legalize and decriminalize various uses of marijuana and hemp beyond medical use.

Regional

Two charged following shooting in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Police say Wise County Central Dispatch received a call Tuesday afternoon of gunshots on Boggs Avenue in Appalachia.

Forecast

A few more clouds in store today, mild temperatures continue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While some spots will still be a bit chilly to start the day, temperatures are definitely on a warming trend.

Latest News

News

Police searching for missing man in Leslie County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Byron Thomas Sizemore, 48, of Stinnett, was last seen on Stinnett Wendover Road on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 around 6:00 p.m.

News

COVID-19 surge reported in Floyd County, Ky; nearly 100 cases in four-day period

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health officials say many of the cases are part of an outbreak in a nursing home. They say others are from attending reported Halloween parties and other events.

National

Target recalling toddler boots due to choking hazard

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Target announced a recall on some of its toddler boots due to a potential choking hazard, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.

News

Local charity gives kids in need a chance for a Christmas full of toys 11 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

WATCH | Anderson County sees highest turnout of voters in state

Updated: 11 hours ago
Clearly the election process is still panning out for other states, but in Kentucky, the numbers are in.

State

WATCH | Health leaders warn about impacts of “alarming increase” in community spread across Ky.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Health leaders warn about impacts of “alarming increase” in community spread across Ky.