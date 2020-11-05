Highway 80 back open in Floyd County, U.S. 23 still shut down due to early morning crashes

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - 9:30 a.m. Update:

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook the crash on Highway 80 has been cleared and the road is back open. We are working to learn more info on both crashes.

Original Story:

Two different crashes closed both U.S. 23 and Highway 80 in Floyd County Thursday morning.

Prestonsburg Fire Department, along with Prestonsburg Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, are currently at the scene of the crash near the Exxon Tiger Mart.

Not much information was released, but we do know there is at least one injury.

Police strongly suggest finding an alternate route on U.S. 23.

A separate crash on Highway 80 closed the road there near the Highway 680 intersection.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said there is a medical helicopter on the way to that scene.

We do not know how many vehicles were involved in that crash or how many people are injured.

